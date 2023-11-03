Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
TCS stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 3332.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3359.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3341.55, and the close price was 3332.55. The stock reached a high of 3375 and a low of 3341.55. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,22,942.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3680 and 3070.3 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS on that day was 39,442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3332.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,442. The closing price for the shares was 3,332.55.

