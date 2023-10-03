Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 3537.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3530.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the opening price of TCS was 3535 and the closing price was 3537.25. The stock reached a high of 3568 and a low of 3506 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,291,919.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3633.05 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The stock had a trading volume of 83,502 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3537.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on BSE, a total of 83,502 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,537.25.

