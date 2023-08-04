comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares rise in positive trading session
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares rise in positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 3399.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3437.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3425 and closed at 3440.65. The stock had a high of 3432.7 and a low of 3367.3. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,243,967.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The stock had a volume of 89,034 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:45:17 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3437.35, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹3399.7

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3437.35. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 37.65, which means that the stock has increased by 37.65 points. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in the current trading session.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3429, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3399.7

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3429. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 29.3, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement.

04 Aug 2023, 09:18:58 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3419.45, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3399.7

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3419.45. There has been a 0.58% percent change, with a net change of 19.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% from the previous value, resulting in a net increase of 19.75.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07:18 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3399.7, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹3440.65

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) stands at 3399.7. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.95, which means the stock has declined by 40.95.

04 Aug 2023, 08:22:45 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3440.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 89,034. The closing price for the shares was 3,440.65.

