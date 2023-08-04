TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares rise in positive trading session

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3425 and closed at ₹3440.65. The stock had a high of ₹3432.7 and a low of ₹3367.3. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,243,967.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The stock had a volume of 89,034 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3437.35, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹3399.7 The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3437.35. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 37.65, which means that the stock has increased by 37.65 points. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in the current trading session.

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3429, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3399.7 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3429. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 29.3, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3419.45, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3399.7 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3419.45. There has been a 0.58% percent change, with a net change of 19.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% from the previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹19.75.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3399.7, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹3440.65 As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) stands at ₹3399.7. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.95, which means the stock has declined by ₹40.95.

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3440.65 yesterday On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 89,034. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,440.65.