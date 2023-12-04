TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3495.1, while the close price was ₹3493.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3517.15 and a low of ₹3490. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1284180.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3680, while the 52-week low was ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 441,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.