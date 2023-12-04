TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3495.1, while the close price was ₹3493.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3517.15 and a low of ₹3490. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1284180.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3680, while the 52-week low was ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 441,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3493.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 441,821. The closing price for the stock was ₹3493.4.