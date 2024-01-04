TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of TCS was ₹3770 and the closing price was ₹3783.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3770, while the lowest price was ₹3688.2. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1335635.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. A total of 101,894 shares were traded on the BSE.
Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low price of ₹3655 and a high price of ₹3719.15.
TCS, the leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3668.25. The bid price stands at 3682.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3683.35. The bid and offer quantities are both 175, indicating balanced demand. TCS has a significant open interest of 12,238,975, reflecting strong market participation. Investors should keep an eye on this stock for potential opportunities.
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3671.9. The percent change is -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.65, indicating a decrease of ₹19.65 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.13%
|3 Months
|-4.61%
|6 Months
|11.2%
|YTD
|-2.68%
|1 Year
|13.75%
The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3691.55. It has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -91.7, suggesting a decline of ₹91.7. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 101,894. The closing price for the day was ₹3,783.25.
