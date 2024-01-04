TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of TCS was ₹3770 and the closing price was ₹3783.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3770, while the lowest price was ₹3688.2. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1335635.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. A total of 101,894 shares were traded on the BSE.

