TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 3691.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3671.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of TCS was 3770 and the closing price was 3783.25. The highest price reached during the day was 3770, while the lowest price was 3688.2. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1335635.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. A total of 101,894 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low price of 3655 and a high price of 3719.15.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS January futures opened at 3702.4 as against previous close of 3699.5

TCS, the leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3668.25. The bid price stands at 3682.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3683.35. The bid and offer quantities are both 175, indicating balanced demand. TCS has a significant open interest of 12,238,975, reflecting strong market participation. Investors should keep an eye on this stock for potential opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST TCS Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3671.9, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3691.55

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3671.9. The percent change is -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.65, indicating a decrease of 19.65 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.13%
3 Months-4.61%
6 Months11.2%
YTD-2.68%
1 Year13.75%
04 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3691.55, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹3783.25

The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is 3691.55. It has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -91.7, suggesting a decline of 91.7. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3783.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 101,894. The closing price for the day was 3,783.25.

