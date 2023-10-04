Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 3530.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3515.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3531.05, while the close price was 3530.75. The stock's high for the day was 3534.75, and the low was 3480. The market capitalization of TCS was 1286248.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3633.05, and the 52-week low was 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 110,749.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3515.25, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹3530.75

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3515.25, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -15.5. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 15.5. It is important to note that this data is current and can change rapidly, so it is recommended to regularly monitor the stock for any significant changes.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3530.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 110,749. The closing price for the shares was 3530.75.

