TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3531.05, while the close price was ₹3530.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹3534.75, and the low was ₹3480. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1286248.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3633.05, and the 52-week low was ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 110,749.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3515.25, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -15.5. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of ₹15.5. It is important to note that this data is current and can change rapidly, so it is recommended to regularly monitor the stock for any significant changes.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 110,749. The closing price for the shares was ₹3530.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!