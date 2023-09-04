comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 3379.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3374.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3359.05 and closed at 3357.05. The highest price reached during the day was 3389, while the lowest price was 3357.05. The market capitalization of TCS stands at 1,236,466.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 47,394.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06:49 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3374.25, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3379.2

As per the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3374.25. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.95, suggesting a decrease of 4.95 in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:48 AM IST

TCS September futures opened at 3402.7 as against previous close of 3400.1

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3378.7 with a bid price of 3399.5 and an offer price of 3399.75. The offer quantity is 350 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 9622900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:42:37 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3383.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3379.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock is priced at 3383.5. The percent change is 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.3, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, TCS stock seems to be performing well.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33:50 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:12 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months-2.21%
6 Months1.11%
YTD5.86%
1 Year10.09%
04 Sep 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3379.2, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹3357.05

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3379.2. There has been a 0.66% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.15.

04 Sep 2023, 08:09:01 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3357.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 47,394 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 3,357.05.

