TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3359.05 and closed at ₹3357.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3389, while the lowest price was ₹3357.05. The market capitalization of TCS stands at ₹1,236,466.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 47,394. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS September futures opened at 3402.7 as against previous close of 3400.1 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3378.7 with a bid price of 3399.5 and an offer price of 3399.75. The offer quantity is 350 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 9622900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.06% 3 Months -2.21% 6 Months 1.11% YTD 5.86% 1 Year 10.09%

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3357.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 47,394 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹3,357.05.