Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 3966.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4001.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for TCS saw an open price of 3860 and a close price of 3851.45. The high for the day was 3982.05 and the low was 3860. The market capitalization for TCS is currently at 1435060.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3982.05 and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS on this day was 178429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3973.6, while the high price is 4015.

05 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST TCS February futures opened at 4002.65 as against previous close of 3991.95

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4004.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 4019.8, while the offer price is 4020.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 175. The open interest for TCS stands at 12,886,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4001.75, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹3966.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 4001.75. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 35.4, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock has experienced a small but positive change in its price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.09%
3 Months6.18%
6 Months15.71%
YTD5.04%
1 Year15.15%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3966.35, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹3851.45

The current stock price of TCS is 3966.35, which represents a 2.98% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 114.9 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3851.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a volume of 178,429 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,851.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!