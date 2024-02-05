TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

TCS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for TCS saw an open price of ₹3860 and a close price of ₹3851.45. The high for the day was ₹3982.05 and the low was ₹3860. The market capitalization for TCS is currently at ₹1435060.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3982.05 and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS on this day was 178429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.