Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 3691.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3667 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3700 and closed at 3691.55. The stock had a high of 3719.15 and a low of 3651.55. The market capitalization of TCS is 13,26,752.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 113,458 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3667, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3691.55

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3667, which reflects a decrease of 0.67% from the previous trading session. The net change is -24.55, indicating a decline in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3691.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of TCS BSE shares was 113,458. The closing price of the shares was 3691.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.