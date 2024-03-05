TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

TCS stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 4106.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4081.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4095.45 and closed at ₹4106.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4114.1 and a low of ₹4075.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹1476758.6 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 108134 shares.
05 Mar 2024, 09:04:57 AM IST
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4081.6, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹4106.9
The current price of TCS stock is ₹4081.6 with a net change of -25.3 and a percent change of -0.62.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06:30 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4106.9 on last trading day
On the last day, TCS had a BSE volume of 108134 shares with a closing price of ₹4106.9.
