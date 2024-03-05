TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4095.45 and closed at ₹4106.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4114.1 and a low of ₹4075.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹1476758.6 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 108134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.