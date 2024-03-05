Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 4106.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4081.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4095.45 and closed at 4106.9. The stock reached a high of 4114.1 and a low of 4075.45. The market capitalization stood at 1476758.6 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4184.55 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 108134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4081.6, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹4106.9

The current price of TCS stock is 4081.6 with a net change of -25.3 and a percent change of -0.62. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4106.9 on last trading day

On the last day, TCS had a BSE volume of 108134 shares with a closing price of 4106.9.

