Tcs Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3191.95 and closed at ₹3180.3. The high for the day was ₹3224.5 and the low was ₹3181. The company's market capitalization was ₹1178342.61 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹3575, while the 52-week low was ₹2867.9. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), TCS had a trading volume of 74186 shares.