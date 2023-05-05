Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tcs Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tcs Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:18 AM IST Livemint
TcsPremium
Tcs

TCS opened at 3191.95 and reached a high of 3224.5 during the current session. However, it also saw a low of 3181 before the session ended.

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3191.95 and closed at 3180.3. The high for the day was 3224.5 and the low was 3181. The company's market capitalization was 1178342.61 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 3575, while the 52-week low was 2867.9. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), TCS had a trading volume of 74186 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:19:15 AM IST

Tcs trading at ₹3220.35, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹3180.3

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 74186 shares and closed at a price of 3180.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout