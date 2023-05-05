Hello User
Tcs Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint
Tcs

TCS opened at 3191.95 and reached a high of 3224.5 during the current session. However, it also saw a low of 3181 before the session ended.

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3191.95 and closed at 3180.3. The high for the day was 3224.5 and the low was 3181. The company's market capitalization was 1178342.61 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 3575, while the 52-week low was 2867.9. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), TCS had a trading volume of 74186 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tcs trading at ₹3220.35, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹3180.3

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 74186 shares and closed at a price of 3180.3.

