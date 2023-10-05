Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
TCS stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3515.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3536.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3485.6 and closed at 3515.25. The stock reached a high of 3546 and a low of 3477. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,294,078.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3633.05 and 2914.8 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 282,695.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3515.25 on last trading day

The closing price of TCS BSE shares on the last day was 3515.25. The trading volume for the day was 282,695 shares.

