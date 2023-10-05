TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3485.6 and closed at ₹3515.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3546 and a low of ₹3477. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,294,078.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3633.05 and ₹2914.8 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 282,695.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.