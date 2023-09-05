Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 3379.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3422.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3371.05 and closed at 3379.2. The stock had a high of 3432.55 and a low of 3370.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1252163.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 23566.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3422.1, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹3379.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3422.1. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 42.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by that amount.

05 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3379.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,566. The closing price for the shares was 3,379.2.

