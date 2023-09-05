TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3371.05 and closed at ₹3379.2. The stock had a high of ₹3432.55 and a low of ₹3370.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1252163.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 23566.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3422.1. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 42.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by that amount.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,566. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,379.2.
