TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3530.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3509.65
06 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.77%
|3 Months
|-2.24%
|6 Months
|9.26%
|YTD
|10.64%
|1 Year
|5.17%
06 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3509.65 on last trading day