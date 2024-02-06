TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3973.6, the close price was ₹3966.35, the high price was ₹4020, and the low price was ₹3960.45. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1437375.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3982.05 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 126,912 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.53%
|3 Months
|6.94%
|6 Months
|14.57%
|YTD
|5.23%
|1 Year
|14.63%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹4000, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 27.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69% or ₹27.25.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 126,912 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3966.35.
