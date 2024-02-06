Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 3972.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4000 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3973.6, the close price was 3966.35, the high price was 4020, and the low price was 3960.45. The market capitalization of TCS was 1437375.72 crore. The 52-week high was 3982.05 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 126,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.53%
3 Months6.94%
6 Months14.57%
YTD5.23%
1 Year14.63%
06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4000, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3972.75

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 4000, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 27.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69% or 27.25.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3966.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 126,912 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3966.35.

