TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4060 and closed at ₹4081.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4062 and a low of ₹3980.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1451341.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4184.55 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 120472 shares traded.

TCS March futures opened at 4019.1 as against previous close of 4025.1 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3983.9 with a bid price of 4006.3 and an offer price of 4007.75. The bid and offer quantities are 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 12,578,825 contracts, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3988, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4011.35 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3988, with a percent change of -0.58% and a net change of -23.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.59% 3 Months 7.35% 6 Months 17.54% YTD 6.26% 1 Year 19.54%

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4011.35, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹4081.6 The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4011.35 with a percent change of -1.72% and a net change of -70.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

