Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 10:01:32
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,161.00 -0.66%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.45 -2.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,609.50 -0.63%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,104.00 1.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,011.45 -1.03%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 4011.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3988 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4060 and closed at 4081.6. The stock reached a high of 4062 and a low of 3980.5. The market capitalization stood at 1451341.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 4184.55 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 120472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 10:05:22 AM IST

TCS March futures opened at 4019.1 as against previous close of 4025.1

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3983.9 with a bid price of 4006.3 and an offer price of 4007.75. The bid and offer quantities are 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 12,578,825 contracts, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45:00 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3988, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4011.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3988, with a percent change of -0.58% and a net change of -23.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33:54 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months7.35%
6 Months17.54%
YTD6.26%
1 Year19.54%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02:13 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4011.35, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹4081.6

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 4011.35 with a percent change of -1.72% and a net change of -70.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4081.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 120,472 shares, and the closing price was 4,081.60.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie