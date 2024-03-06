TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

TCS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 4011.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3988 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4060 and closed at ₹4081.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4062 and a low of ₹3980.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1451341.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4184.55 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 120472 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 10:05:22 AM IST
TCS March futures opened at 4019.1 as against previous close of 4025.1
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3983.9 with a bid price of 4006.3 and an offer price of 4007.75. The bid and offer quantities are 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 12,578,825 contracts, indicating strong market interest and activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes