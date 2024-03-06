Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 4011.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3988 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4060 and closed at 4081.6. The stock reached a high of 4062 and a low of 3980.5. The market capitalization stood at 1451341.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 4184.55 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 120472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 10:05 AM IST TCS March futures opened at 4019.1 as against previous close of 4025.1

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3983.9 with a bid price of 4006.3 and an offer price of 4007.75. The bid and offer quantities are 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 12,578,825 contracts, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3988, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4011.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3988, with a percent change of -0.58% and a net change of -23.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months7.35%
6 Months17.54%
YTD6.26%
1 Year19.54%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4011.35, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹4081.6

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 4011.35 with a percent change of -1.72% and a net change of -70.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4081.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 120,472 shares, and the closing price was 4,081.60.

