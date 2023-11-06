Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS soars in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 3350.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3375.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, TCS opened at 3387.4 and closed at 3359.95. The stock's high for the day was 3387.4, while the low was 3345.95. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,226,093.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 124,559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3375.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹3350.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3375.95. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 25.1, which means that the stock has increased by 25.1.

06 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-0.64%
6 Months3.72%
YTD4.98%
1 Year6.61%
06 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3368.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹3350.85

06 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3359.95 on last trading day

