Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 3536.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3589.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3557.95 and closed at 3536.65. The stock had a high of 3624 and a low of 3553.65. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,31,3270.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3633.05 and the 52-week low is 2914.8. The BSE volume for TCS was 64884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3589.1, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹3536.65

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3589.1 with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 52.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.48% and the price has increased by 52.45.

06 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3536.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 64,884 shares and a closing price of 3,536.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.