TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3417.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3447 and a low of ₹3406 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,254,267.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 41,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.