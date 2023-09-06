TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3417.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3447 and a low of ₹3406 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,254,267.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 41,368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3434.3. There has been a 0.19 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|1.28%
|6 Months
|1.71%
|YTD
|7.43%
|1 Year
|11.66%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3427.85 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change is an increase of 10 rupees. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,368. The closing price for the day was ₹3,417.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!