TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 3427.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3434.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3417.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3447 and a low of 3406 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,254,267.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 41,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3434.3, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3427.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3434.3. There has been a 0.19 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months1.28%
6 Months1.71%
YTD7.43%
1 Year11.66%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3427.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3417.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3427.85 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change is an increase of 10 rupees. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3417.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,368. The closing price for the day was 3,417.85.

