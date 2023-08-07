comScore
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST

TCS stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 3442.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3447.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3391.1 and closed at 3399.7. The stock reached a high of 3470.15 and a low of 3391.1. The market capitalization of TCS is 1259628.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 73311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:31:01 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3447.65, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3442.3

The current data shows that the TCS stock price is 3447.65. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that TCS stock is performing well in the market.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19:52 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3446, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3442.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3446. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01:00 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3448.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3442.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3448.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.55, suggesting a positive movement.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49:14 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3446, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3442.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3446, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percentage change and net change.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:59 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3448.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3442.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3448.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 6.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:06 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:16:47 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3463.35, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹3442.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3463.35. It has experienced a 0.61% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 21.05.

07 Aug 2023, 09:01:40 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3442.5, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹3399.7

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3442.5. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 42.8, which means the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

07 Aug 2023, 08:24:24 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3399.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,311. The closing price for the shares was 3,399.7.

