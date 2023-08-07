TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3391.1 and closed at ₹3399.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3470.15 and a low of ₹3391.1. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1259628.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 73311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.