TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST

TCS stock price went up today, 07 Dec 2023, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 3529.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3603.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.