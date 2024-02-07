Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains Ground in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 4.05 %. The stock closed at 3972.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4133.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at 4000 and closed at 3972.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4149.75 and the low was 3987.1. The market capitalization for TCS is 1495518.39 crore. The 52 week high for the stock is 4020 and the 52 week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 107328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.83%
3 Months10.91%
6 Months19.72%
YTD9.54%
1 Year20.09%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4133.45, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹3972.75

The current stock price of TCS is 4133.45, with a percent change of 4.05 and a net change of 160.7. This means that the stock has increased by 4.05% from its previous value and has experienced a net increase of 160.7.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3972.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,328. The closing price of the shares was 3,972.75.

