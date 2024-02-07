TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains Ground in Today's Trading

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at ₹4000 and closed at ₹3972.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4149.75 and the low was ₹3987.1. The market capitalization for TCS is ₹1495518.39 crore. The 52 week high for the stock is ₹4020 and the 52 week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 107328 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.83%
|3 Months
|10.91%
|6 Months
|19.72%
|YTD
|9.54%
|1 Year
|20.09%
The current stock price of TCS is ₹4133.45, with a percent change of 4.05 and a net change of 160.7. This means that the stock has increased by 4.05% from its previous value and has experienced a net increase of ₹160.7.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,328. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,972.75.
