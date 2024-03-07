Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 4011.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4065.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4016.15, closed at 4011.35, with a high of 4071.95 and a low of 3959.35. The market capitalization was 1,470,861.12 crore. The 52-week high was at 4184.55, and the low was at 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 70501 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:00:10 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4065.3, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹4011.35

The current price of TCS stock is 4065.3 with a percent change of 1.34, resulting in a net change of 53.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01:03 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4011.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a trading volume of 70501 shares with a closing price of 4011.35.

