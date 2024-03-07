TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

TCS stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 4011.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4065.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4016.15, closed at ₹4011.35, with a high of ₹4071.95 and a low of ₹3959.35. The market capitalization was ₹1,470,861.12 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4184.55, and the low was at ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 70501 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
