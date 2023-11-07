TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains today as trading turns positive

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3364. The stock closed at ₹3350.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3393.65, while the lowest price was ₹3360. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1238716.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The stock had a trading volume of 14209 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3377, while the high price reached ₹3402.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3394.95. The bid price is 3410.1, while the offer price is 3410.5. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 11,827,375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3385.35, with a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% compared to the previous day. The net change is 34.5, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹34.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|-1.49%
|6 Months
|3.99%
|YTD
|5.9%
|1 Year
|7.19%
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3385.35. There has been a 1.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 34.5.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for TCS was 14,209 shares. The closing price for TCS was ₹3,350.85.
