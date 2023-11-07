TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains today as trading turns positive

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3364. The stock closed at ₹3350.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3393.65, while the lowest price was ₹3360. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1238716.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The stock had a trading volume of 14209 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.