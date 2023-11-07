Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains today as trading turns positive

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 3350.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3385.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3364. The stock closed at 3350.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3393.65, while the lowest price was 3360. The market capitalization of TCS is 1238716.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The stock had a trading volume of 14209 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3377, while the high price reached 3402.

07 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST TCS November futures opened at 3395.1 as against previous close of 3400.05

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3394.95. The bid price is 3410.1, while the offer price is 3410.5. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 11,827,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST TCS Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3385.35, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹3350.85

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3385.35, with a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% compared to the previous day. The net change is 34.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 34.5.

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months-1.49%
6 Months3.99%
YTD5.9%
1 Year7.19%
07 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3385.35, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹3350.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3385.35. There has been a 1.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 34.5.

07 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3350.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for TCS was 14,209 shares. The closing price for TCS was 3,350.85.

