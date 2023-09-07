Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
TCS stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 3427.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3429.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3429.55 and closed at 3427.85. The stock had a high of 3443.6 and a low of 3400. The market capitalization of TCS is 12,54,999.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 36,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3429.85, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3427.85

The current price of TCS stock is 3429.85 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and the net change is 2, indicating a small positive movement in the stock.

07 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3427.85 on last trading day

On the last day, TCS had a BSE volume of 36,225 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,427.85.

