TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 4133.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4083.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 4140.15, while the close price was 4133.45. The stock reached a high of 4156.05 and a low of 4072.85. The market capitalization for TCS is 1477337.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4149.75, and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 271054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.01%
3 Months9.25%
6 Months18.48%
YTD8.14%
1 Year18.14%
08 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4083.2, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹4133.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 4083.2. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.25, suggesting a decline of 50.25 in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4133.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of TCS shares on the BSE was 271,054. The closing price for the shares was 4,133.45.

