TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹4140.15, while the close price was ₹4133.45. The stock reached a high of ₹4156.05 and a low of ₹4072.85. The market capitalization for TCS is 1477337.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4149.75, and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 271054 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.01%
|3 Months
|9.25%
|6 Months
|18.48%
|YTD
|8.14%
|1 Year
|18.14%
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹4083.2. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.25, suggesting a decline of ₹50.25 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of TCS shares on the BSE was 271,054. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,133.45.
