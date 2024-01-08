Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 3667 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3737.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at 3671.2 and closed at 3667. The highest price reached during the day was 3746.9, while the lowest price was 3671.2. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,352,350.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The total BSE volume for TCS shares traded on the last day was 226,503.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3667 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 226,503. The closing price for the shares was 3,667.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.