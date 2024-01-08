TCS Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at ₹3671.2 and closed at ₹3667. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3746.9, while the lowest price was ₹3671.2. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,352,350.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The total BSE volume for TCS shares traded on the last day was 226,503.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.