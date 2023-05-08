Hello User
TCS Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint
Tcs

The opening price of TCS was 3230.85 and the high for the session was 3250. The low for the session was the same as the opening price, which was 3230.85.

On the last day, TCS opened at 3230.85 and closed at the same price with a high of 3250 and a low of 3230.85. The company's market capitalization was at 1185916.85 crore. TCS's 52 week high was recorded at 3575 and a 52-week low of 2867.9. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company's volume was at 17910 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:21 AM IST Tcs trading at ₹3236.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3230.85

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3236.8 with a net change of 5.95 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of TCS. However, further analysis is required to determine the overall performance of the stock and its potential for future growth.

08 May 2023, 11:13 AM IST Tcs trading at ₹3234.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3230.85

TCS stock is currently priced at 3234.05 with a net change of 3.2 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 May 2023, 10:47 AM IST Tcs closed at ₹3230.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a volume of 17915 shares were traded at a closing price of 3230.85.

