TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Posts Gains in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3385. The stock closed at ₹3385.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3404.55, while the lowest price was ₹3366.05. The market capitalization for TCS is ₹1233136.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. On the BSE, a total of 38446 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹52.0 (+17.91%) & ₹63.8 (+17.5%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹41.0 (-23.22%) & ₹4.05 (-30.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3396.5 26.4 0.78 3680.0 3070.3 1242796.8 Infosys 1402.35 -2.0 -0.14 1672.45 1215.45 580066.36 HCL Technologies 1275.5 1.65 0.13 1311.0 1011.6 346127.98 LTI Mindtree 5192.15 5.9 0.11 5590.0 4120.0 153587.29 Tech Mahindra 1145.2 -3.4 -0.3 1319.95 982.95 100767.51

TCS November futures opened at 3393.9 as against previous close of 3388.15 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3399.8. The bid price is 3410.65 and the offer price is 3411.4. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 350. The open interest is 12059600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Tata Consultancy Services stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹3371.85 Today's high price: ₹3402

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.05% 3 Months -1.53% 6 Months 2.66% YTD 5.59% 1 Year 6.34%

