TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Posts Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 3370.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3391 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3385. The stock closed at 3385.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3404.55, while the lowest price was 3366.05. The market capitalization for TCS is 1233136.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. On the BSE, a total of 38446 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:10 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3391, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹3370.1

The current stock price of TCS is 3391. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 20.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 52.0 (+17.91%) & 63.8 (+17.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 41.0 (-23.22%) & 4.05 (-30.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3397.75, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹3370.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3397.75. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 27.65, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3396.526.40.783680.03070.31242796.8
Infosys1402.35-2.0-0.141672.451215.45580066.36
HCL Technologies1275.51.650.131311.01011.6346127.98
LTI Mindtree5192.155.90.115590.04120.0153587.29
Tech Mahindra1145.2-3.4-0.31319.95982.95100767.51
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST TCS November futures opened at 3393.9 as against previous close of 3388.15

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3399.8. The bid price is 3410.65 and the offer price is 3411.4. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 350. The open interest is 12059600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Tata Consultancy Services stock is as follows: Today's low price: 3371.85 Today's high price: 3402

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3391.25, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹3370.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3391.25, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 21.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST TCS Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months-1.53%
6 Months2.66%
YTD5.59%
1 Year6.34%
08 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3370.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹3385.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3370.1. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.25, indicating a decrease of 15.25 per share. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3385.35 on last trading day

On the last day of TCS BSE trading, a total of 38,446 shares were traded. The closing price for the day stood at 3385.35.

