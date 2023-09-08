TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3445.95 and the close price was ₹3429.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3462 and a low of ₹3423. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1264403.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 37771 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS September futures opened at 3467.0 as against previous close of 3469.25 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3461.4 with a bid price of 3477.3 and an offer price of 3478.45. The offer quantity is 175 shares and the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for TCS stands at 9955750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.93% 3 Months 1.26% 6 Months 3.55% YTD 8.25% 1 Year 11.93%

