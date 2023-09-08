TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3445.95 and the close price was ₹3429.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3462 and a low of ₹3423. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1264403.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 37771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3450.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.45 in the stock price.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3461.4 with a bid price of 3477.3 and an offer price of 3478.45. The offer quantity is 175 shares and the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for TCS stands at 9955750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3462, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% and the net change in price is 6.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.93%
|3 Months
|1.26%
|6 Months
|3.55%
|YTD
|8.25%
|1 Year
|11.93%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3455.55. There has been a 0.75 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 25.7, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,771. The closing price for the shares was ₹3429.85.
