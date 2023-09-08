Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 3455.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3450.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3445.95 and the close price was 3429.85. The stock reached a high of 3462 and a low of 3423. The market capitalization of TCS is 1264403.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 37771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3450.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3455.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3450.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.45, suggesting a decrease of 5.45 in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCS September futures opened at 3467.0 as against previous close of 3469.25

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3461.4 with a bid price of 3477.3 and an offer price of 3478.45. The offer quantity is 175 shares and the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for TCS stands at 9955750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3462, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3455.55

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3462, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% and the net change in price is 6.45.

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months1.26%
6 Months3.55%
YTD8.25%
1 Year11.93%
08 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3455.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹3429.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3455.55. There has been a 0.75 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 25.7, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3429.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,771. The closing price for the shares was 3429.85.

