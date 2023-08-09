TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
TCS stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 3483.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3469.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price for TCS was ₹3483.85, while the close price was ₹3483.75. The stock had a high of ₹3487.5 and a low of ₹3457.1 during the day. The market capitalization for TCS is ₹12,69,635.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3575, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 81770 shares.
09 Aug 2023, 08:11:29 AM IST
