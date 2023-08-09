Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 3483.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3469.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price for TCS was 3483.85, while the close price was 3483.75. The stock had a high of 3487.5 and a low of 3457.1 during the day. The market capitalization for TCS is 12,69,635.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3575, and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 81770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3483.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 81,770 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3,483.75.

