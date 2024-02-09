Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 4083.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4135.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4090 and closed at 4083.2. The highest price reached during the day was 4157.6, while the lowest price was 4085.75. The market capitalization for TCS is 14,96,422.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4156.05, and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 39,399.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4083.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were a total of 39,399 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 4,083.2.

