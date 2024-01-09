TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3737.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3738.15, while the lowest price was ₹3671.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,330,624.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,313. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3738.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹3677.7 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3738.85. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 61.15, meaning the stock has increased by this amount in value. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3706.2, while the high price is ₹3752.1.

TCS January futures opened at 3708.0 as against previous close of 3685.9 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3723.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 3733.75, while the offer price is 3734.45. The offer quantity stands at 350, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 175, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest for TCS is 12,572,175, suggesting a high level of market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS Live Updates TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES More Information

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3726, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹3677.7 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3726. There has been a percent change of 1.31, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 48.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.48% 3 Months -7.18% 6 Months 12.42% YTD -3.03% 1 Year 16.85%

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3718.85, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹3677.7 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3718.85. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 41.15, which means that the stock has gained 41.15 points. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3737.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 26,313 shares traded. The closing price for TCS on this day was ₹3,737.75.