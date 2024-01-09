Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 3677.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3738.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3737.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 3738.15, while the lowest price was 3671.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,330,624.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,313.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3738.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹3677.7

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3738.85. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 61.15, meaning the stock has increased by this amount in value. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3706.2, while the high price is 3752.1.

09 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST TCS January futures opened at 3708.0 as against previous close of 3685.9

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3723.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 3733.75, while the offer price is 3734.45. The offer quantity stands at 350, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 175, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest for TCS is 12,572,175, suggesting a high level of market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST TCS Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3726, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹3677.7

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3726. There has been a percent change of 1.31, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 48.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.48%
3 Months-7.18%
6 Months12.42%
YTD-3.03%
1 Year16.85%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3718.85, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹3677.7

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3718.85. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 41.15, which means that the stock has gained 41.15 points. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3737.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 26,313 shares traded. The closing price for TCS on this day was 3,737.75.

