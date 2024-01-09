TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3737.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3738.15, while the lowest price was ₹3671.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,330,624.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,313.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.