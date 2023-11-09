Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 3370.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3380.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3377.95 and closed at 3370.1. The high for the day was 3402 and the low was 3371.85. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1237033.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for the day was 68334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.53%
3 Months-0.8%
6 Months2.88%
YTD5.94%
1 Year6.69%
09 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3380.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3370.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3380.75. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.65, meaning that the stock price has increased by 10.65.

09 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3370.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total volume of 68,334 shares were traded. The closing price for TCS shares on this day was 3,370.1.

