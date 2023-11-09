TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock rises on positive trading day

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3377.95 and closed at ₹3370.1. The high for the day was ₹3402 and the low was ₹3371.85. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1237033.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for the day was 68334 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.53%
|3 Months
|-0.8%
|6 Months
|2.88%
|YTD
|5.94%
|1 Year
|6.69%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3380.75. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.65, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹10.65.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total volume of 68,334 shares were traded. The closing price for TCS shares on this day was ₹3,370.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!