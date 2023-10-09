TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading

TCS opened at ₹3590 and closed at ₹3589.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹3634.25 and a low of ₹3576.95. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1324649.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3634.25 and the 52-week low is ₹2914.8. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 251185.
The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reached a low of ₹3631.1 and a high of ₹3676.25 on the current day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3669.35. The bid price is 3662.7, with a bid quantity of 175. The offer price is 3663.75, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS stands at 9566725.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3668. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 47.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 251,185 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,589.1.
