TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 3620.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3668 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

TCS opened at 3590 and closed at 3589.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 3634.25 and a low of 3576.95. The market capitalization of TCS is 1324649.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3634.25 and the 52-week low is 2914.8. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 251185.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reached a low of 3631.1 and a high of 3676.25 on the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST TCS October futures opened at 3655.15 as against previous close of 3630.3

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3669.35. The bid price is 3662.7, with a bid quantity of 175. The offer price is 3663.75, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS stands at 9566725.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3668, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3620.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3668. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 47.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

09 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3589.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 251,185 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3,589.1.

