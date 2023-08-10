Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3469.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3463.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3469 and closed at 3469.85. The stock reached a high of 3469 and a low of 3425. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 12,67,239.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 53,047.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3469.85 yesterday

On the last day of TCS trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,047. The closing price of the share was 3469.85.

