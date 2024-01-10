Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 3677.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3690.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3718.85 and closed at 3677.7. The stock reached a high of 3752.1 and a low of 3683.15. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1,335,128.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 87,204.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3690.15, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹3677.7

The current stock price of TCS is 3690.15. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3677.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 87,204. The closing price of the shares was 3,677.7.

