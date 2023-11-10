Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 3380.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3348.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3391 and closed at 3380.75. The highest price of the day was 3392.5 and the lowest was 3343. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,225,141.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 35,061.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3380.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,061. The closing price of these shares was 3,380.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.