TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3391 and closed at ₹3380.75. The highest price of the day was ₹3392.5 and the lowest was ₹3343. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,225,141.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 35,061.
10 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
