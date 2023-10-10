TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3654 and closed at ₹3620.2. The stock had a high of ₹3680 and a low of ₹3630. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1330888.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3634.25 and the 52-week low is ₹2914.8. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 136192.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3637.25. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.05, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in its value.
