Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 3620.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3637.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3654 and closed at 3620.2. The stock had a high of 3680 and a low of 3630. The market capitalization of TCS is 1330888.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3634.25 and the 52-week low is 2914.8. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 136192.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3637.25, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3620.2

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3637.25. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.05, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in its value.

10 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3620.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 136,192 shares were traded. The closing price for TCS was 3620.2 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.