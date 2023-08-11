TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3444.05 and closed at ₹3464. The stock reached a high of ₹3455 and a low of ₹3431 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,25,997.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares is 85997. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3426.9, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3443.45 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3426.9. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.55, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the current data indicates a decline in the TCS stock price. Click here for TCS Profit Loss Share Via

TCS Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.24% 3 Months -1.17% 6 Months -2.79% YTD 7.83% 1 Year 4.7% Share Via

TCS August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3453.25 TCS, with a spot price of 3438.1, has no current bid or offer price. There is also no offer or bid quantity available. However, the stock has an open interest of 10406900, indicating a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3443.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3464 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3443.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹20.55. Share Via

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3464 yesterday On the last day of TCS BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 85,997. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,464. Share Via