TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 3443.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3426.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3444.05 and closed at 3464. The stock reached a high of 3455 and a low of 3431 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,25,997.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares is 85997.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3426.9, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3443.45

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3426.9. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.55, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the current data indicates a decline in the TCS stock price.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST TCS Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months-1.17%
6 Months-2.79%
YTD7.83%
1 Year4.7%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST TCS August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3453.25

TCS, with a spot price of 3438.1, has no current bid or offer price. There is also no offer or bid quantity available. However, the stock has an open interest of 10406900, indicating a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3443.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3464

The current stock price of TCS is 3443.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.55, which means the stock has decreased by 20.55.

11 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3464 yesterday

On the last day of TCS BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 85,997. The closing price of the shares was 3,464.

