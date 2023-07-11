Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3271.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's 3272.3

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 3272.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3271.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3326.1 and closed at 3325.7. The highest price reached during the day was 3326.1, while the lowest price was 3265. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1197351.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for TCS was 37435.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3271.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

Today, the closing price of TCS stock was 3271.85, which represents a slight decrease of 0.01% compared to the previous day's closing price of 3272.3. The net change in the stock price was -0.45, indicating a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3271.75, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3271.75 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, albeit a very small one. Overall, the stock price remains relatively stable.

11 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3275.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3275.9. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.6 points. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3275.15, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3275.15. There has been a 0.09 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.85.

Click here for TCS Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3275.05, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is at 3275.05 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, which means that the stock has increased by 2.75. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight upward movement.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3276, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock is as follows: - Price: 3276- Percent Change: 0.11- Net Change: 3.7This means that the stock is currently priced at 3276 per share. The percent change indicates that the stock has increased by 0.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change of 3.7 suggests that the stock has increased by 3.7 from its previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3279, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3279 with a 0.2 percent change and a net change of 6.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.2 percent and has seen a net increase of 6.7.

11 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3281, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3281. There has been a 0.27 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.7, indicating that the price has increased by 8.7 points.

Click here for TCS Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3282.8, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3282.8, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 10.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 10.5.

11 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3284.0, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3284.0, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3289.8, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

TCS stock is currently priced at 3289.8, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 17.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the value has increased by 17.5 rupees. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the TCS stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2023?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-vs-infosys-vs-wipro-vs-hcl-tech-which-it-stock-to-buy-ahead-of-q1-results-2023-11689059079319.html

11 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3285.7, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3285.7, with a net change of 13.4 and a percentage change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change of 13.4 suggests that the stock price has increased by 13.4.

Click here for TCS AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:40 PM IST TCS Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3284.8, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3284.8 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the net change in price is 12.5. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price of TCS.

11 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3282, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3282 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 9.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3288.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that it has a price of 3288.35. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 16.05, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

11 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3280, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3280. There has been a 0.24 percent change, indicating a minor increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 7.7 points.

Click here for TCS News

11 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3282.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

Based on the current data, the TCS stock price is 3282.75. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.45, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3282, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current price of TCS stock is 3282, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 9.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3281.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3281.2. There has been a 0.27% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3281.25, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

TCS stock is currently trading at a price of 3281.25. It has experienced a small increase of 0.27% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 8.95 points.

Click here for TCS Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3278.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3278.15, with a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.85, indicating that the stock price has increased by 5.85. Overall, the current data suggests that the TCS stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tcs share price NSE Live :Tcs trading at ₹3281.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3281.5, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 9.2. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value of 0.28% and a net gain of 9.2 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for TCS stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tcs share price Today :Tcs trading at ₹3282, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3282, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 9.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% and has gained 9.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tcs share price Live :Tcs trading at ₹3276.95, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3276.95. There has been a 0.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.65.

Click here for Tcs Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tcs share price update :Tcs trading at ₹3280.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3280.9 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 8.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% and the price has gone up by 8.6.

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tcs Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Tcs share price NSE Live :Tcs trading at ₹3263, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is 3263. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tcs share price Today :Tcs trading at ₹3272.3, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹3325.7

The current price of TCS stock is 3272.3. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -53.4, suggesting a decrease of 53.4 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tcs share price Live :Tcs closed at ₹3325.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 37,435 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,325.7.

